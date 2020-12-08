Clouds continue to clear leading to a wonderful Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds, which have held tough the past couple of days, break up overnight. This will lead to the bright spot of the week. Sunshine will be abundant. This will push temperatures near 50 for Wednesday and Thursday. We still are expecting our next precipitation producer to move in on Friday. Cold rain is likely at the start with rain/snow possible Friday night and Saturday. Stay up to the latest track of this storm as that will determine precipitation type.

