Chuck Yeager, first pilot to break the sound barrier, dies at 97

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chuck Yeager, a history-making test pilot for the U.S. Air Force who was immortalized in the 1979 Tom Wolfe book “The Right Stuff” and subsequent movie adaptation, has died, according to his wife and ABC News. He was 97 years old.

A post on Yeager’s Twitter account, attributed to his wife Victoria Yeager, announced his death on Monday evening. The post said that he died just before 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever. — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) December 8, 2020

Yeager was the first person to travel faster than the speed of sound in a plane in 1947. He served in the United States Army Air Forces and, later, the U.S. Air Force from 1941 to 1975, achieving the rank of brigadier general. His test pilot career began after serving in World War II in Europe.

