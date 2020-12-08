Advertisement

Chuck Yeager, first pilot to break the sound barrier, dies at 97

FILE - U.S. Force Major Charles "Chuck" Yeager, left, and Miss Jacqueline Cochran, winners of...
FILE - U.S. Force Major Charles "Chuck" Yeager, left, and Miss Jacqueline Cochran, winners of this year's Harmon International Aviation Awards as the world's outstanding aviator and aviatrix, shown, July 4, 1954. Maj. Yeager was honored for his piloting the X-1A rocket-powered experimental aircraft to a speed of more than 1,600 miles per hour; Miss Cochran for becoming the first woman ever to break through the sound barrier and for many speed records.(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chuck Yeager, a history-making test pilot for the U.S. Air Force who was immortalized in the 1979 Tom Wolfe book “The Right Stuff” and subsequent movie adaptation, has died, according to his wife and ABC News. He was 97 years old.

A post on Yeager’s Twitter account, attributed to his wife Victoria Yeager, announced his death on Monday evening. The post said that he died just before 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Yeager was the first person to travel faster than the speed of sound in a plane in 1947. He served in the United States Army Air Forces and, later, the U.S. Air Force from 1941 to 1975, achieving the rank of brigadier general. His test pilot career began after serving in World War II in Europe.

