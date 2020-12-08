Advertisement

China condemns new US Hong Kong sanctions, Taiwan arms sale

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2015, file photo, a military honor guard await the arrival of Chinese...
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2015, file photo, a military honor guard await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington. China on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, lashed out at the U.S. over new sanctions against Chinese officials and the sale of more military equipment to Taiwan. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEIJING (AP) — China is lashing out at the U.S. over new sanctions against Chinese officials and the sale of more military equipment Taiwan.

The U.S. actions are part of what critics see as an effort by the Trump administration to put in place high-pressure tactics toward Beijing that could make it more difficult for President-elect Joe Biden to steady relations.

China’s foreign ministry summoned the top U.S. diplomat in China to express “strong indignation and strong condemnation” over the sanctions leveled against 14 members of China’s legislature that passed a sweeping Hong Kong National Security Law earlier this year.

Meanwhile, a ministry spokesperson demanded the U.S. cancel the new Taiwan arms sale and said China would make a “proper and necessary response.”

