Cedar Rapids School District students begin return to in-person learning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - School bells ringing is a sound parents like Kelsey Snow have missed. She was feeling mixed emotions as she dropped her daughter off at Wright Elementary School Monday to return to in-person learning.

“It’s a little nerve wracking with everything going on, but I am happy. Now, we understand what the teachers go through on a daily basis being a teacher at home with them,” said Snow.

Relieved, happy and nervous - like many other parents at student drop off. Leira Gorman has a second grader at the school.

“We first started the year at home and she wasn’t learning what she needed to learn, and then we went back to in school and her reading went up dramatically,” she added.

The Cedar Rapids School District could have stayed virtual this week. Superintendent Noreen Bush says they looked at several factors in determining to return.

“We have had a steady decline over the past three weeks so we had gone from 24% individual positivity rate over a 14 day average, to today we’re at 16.4%, so that’s a significant decline, which is exactly the percentage rate, and actually we have fewer employees absent right now as well as our health care system is more stabilized,” said Bush.

They had to adjust quickly to online learning, which came with challenges, including making sure every student has access to devices and internet. That’s where partnerships and grants came in.

“We had to learn was how to quickly get those devices home with our littlest kiddos even four-year-olds in preschool and it was done,” Bush said. “When we asked the community and knocked on doors and said we need internet hubs for our secondary kids, who can’t be in their buildings, the library said yes. The Salvation Army said yes.”

Bush says they are even considering sending devices home more frequently for elementary students, which wasn’t a part of their original plan. Back at Wright Elementary, at least one mom thinks virus activity will increase, sending them online again.

“I’m sure they probably will once after Christmas,” said Gorman.

However, she and others feel prepared if they do.

