Cedar Rapids police investigating after man with gunshot wound shows up at St. Luke’s Hospital

(wagm)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound checked in at St. Luke’s Hospital Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to the hospital at around 10:35 p.m.

In a news release, officials said the 23-year-old man has a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing. Officers did not release the name of the man or any details on what lead to the gunshot wound.

