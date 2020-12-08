Cedar Rapids police investigating after man with gunshot wound shows up at St. Luke’s Hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound checked in at St. Luke’s Hospital Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to the hospital at around 10:35 p.m.

In a news release, officials said the 23-year-old man has a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing. Officers did not release the name of the man or any details on what lead to the gunshot wound.

