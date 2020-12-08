Advertisement

Amount of water released into Missouri River to be reduced

The Missouri River flows a few miles upstream from its confluence with the Mississippi River...
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal officials say the amount of water being released into the Missouri River from a key dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border has been reduced to winter levels.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a news release Tuesday that the amount of water flowing out of Gavins Point Dam has been reduced to a rate of about 17,000 cubic feet per second.

That’s down significantly from the reduction seen a year earlier, after heavy rain and snow melt in the spring of 2019 sent the river to record levels and flooded parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

