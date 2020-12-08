6-year-old from Ames donates Play-Doh to Des Moines children’s hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A six-year-old girl from Ames is making sure children at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines have a happy holiday this year.

Maggie Mahoney has collected more than 1,200 containers of Play-Doh. It’s popular at the hospital for kids to play with during scary treatments.

Her mother Emily said Maggie started the drive in honor of her big sister Riley, who was diagnosed with leukemia a little more than a year ago.

“I just wanted to help them,” Maggie said.

Riley is doing well, and the sisters plan to deliver the big donation together.

“This journey has been very hard for our family, but we have also gained so much out of it,” Emily Mahoney said. “So, I couldn’t have asked for a better lesson for my girls to give back.”

Donations for Maggie’s Play-Doh drive can be sent to 5472 Windrose Lane, Ames, IA 50014.

