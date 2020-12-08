Advertisement

1 hospitalized for injuries in Des Moines house fire

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one person has been hospitalized for injuries received in a north Des Moines house fire.

The Des Moines Register reports that the fire was reported around 7 a.m. Monday along 5th Avenue. Fire Department Lt. Rick Thomas says two people were in the home when the fire broke out, which officials say started in the attic.

Firefighters entering the home were met with a smoke explosion, which happens when a buildup of unburned gasses mixing with air and an ignition source.

Thomas said one person was injured and hospitalized with burns.

Authorities did not release that person’s name. Officials did not immediately know the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items stolen from the Sleep in Heavenly Peace shed in Jones County.
‘A punch in the gut’: Eastern Iowa organizations report thefts in last several days
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Iowa, state reports additional 35 deaths
Court documents show a 25-year-old St. Charles man is charged with attempted murder in a...
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting near Iowa Statehouse
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Police say on Tuesday, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Smith...
Woman shot near Iowa Statehouse following pro-Trump rally

Latest News

FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
‘Quite frankly shocking’: US virus deaths hit record levels
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
COVID-19 aid in balance as Congress buys time for talks
"I've got granddaughters and I want to live a long time to enjoy their lives," said Martin...
'I hope I'm not going to have the bloody bug now,' says British man who got vaccine