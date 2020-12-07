Advertisement

Woman shot near Iowa Statehouse following pro-Trump rally

Police say on Tuesday, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Smith...
Police say on Tuesday, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Smith Street and South Marshall for multiple reports of shots being fired in the area.(MGN Image)
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Authorities in Des Moines say a woman was shot in the leg near the Iowa Statehouse building following a pro-Trump rally on Sunday evening.

According to KCCI, the shooting occurred after a traffic incident in a parking lot on state property. Iowa State Patrol said the injuries are non-life-threatening.

A pro-Trump rally was being held nearby, but authorities have not determined if there was a connection between the shooting and the rally.

A witness told KCCI that a group of women were confronting rally goes. He said the women backed into his car and someone fired a shot.

Authorities say there is no on-going threat to the public. The Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Iowa State Patrol in the investigation.

The story is developing.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Public Domain Pictures / MGN)
3 killed, including infant, in early morning Polk County wrong-way crash
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
62 more people reported to have died from COVID-19 in Iowa
Porvair Filtration, a business based in Caribou, have been producing components for ventilators...
Over 300 people reported to have died from COVID-19 in Iowa during past week
Unsolved: Eights years ago today, the bodies of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins were discovered

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Police respond to shots-fired call on Northeast side on Saturday night
Cedar Rapids Police respond to shots-fired call on Northeast side on Saturday night
White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx addresses Iowans on COVID-19
White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx addresses Iowans on COVID-19
Ely community raising money for fire department to buy life-saving medical device
Ely community raising money for fire department to buy life-saving medical device
The exterior of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)
Anamosa inmate with COVID-19 serving 50-year sentence for murder dies at UIHC