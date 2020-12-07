Woman shot near Iowa Statehouse following pro-Trump rally

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Authorities in Des Moines say a woman was shot in the leg near the Iowa Statehouse building following a pro-Trump rally on Sunday evening.

According to KCCI, the shooting occurred after a traffic incident in a parking lot on state property. Iowa State Patrol said the injuries are non-life-threatening.

A pro-Trump rally was being held nearby, but authorities have not determined if there was a connection between the shooting and the rally.

A witness told KCCI that a group of women were confronting rally goes. He said the women backed into his car and someone fired a shot.

Authorities say there is no on-going threat to the public. The Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Iowa State Patrol in the investigation.

The story is developing.

