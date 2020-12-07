Advertisement

Woman killed, 4 others injured in crash in central Iowa

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Newton woman was killed and four others were injured when a 17-year-old driver ran a stop sign in central Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened Sunday afternoon in Warren County, when a pickup truck driven by the teen ran a stop sign and hit a small sport utility vehicle.

Investigators say 41-year-old Amanda Kay Core, of Newton, was in the SUV’s passenger seat and died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Aaron Core, of Indianola, and two children, ages 5 and 15, were all taken to a nearby hospital, as was the 17-year-old driver of the truck.

