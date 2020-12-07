Advertisement

Vehicle fire closes Highway 30 temporarily near Mount Vernon

A 2016 Ram 5500 truck that had caught fire along U.S. Highway 30 on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
A 2016 Ram 5500 truck that had caught fire along U.S. Highway 30 on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.(Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - A truck fire along a stretch of highway near Mount Vernon caused a temporary shutdown of the road, but no injuries, according to officials.

At around 1:16 p.m. on Monday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a vehicle on fire near the interchange between U.S. Highway 30 and Iowa Highway 1. Deputies believe that the 2016 Ram 5500 had an engine issue which resulted in the fire.

The fire was put out soon after arrival and the highway was reopened.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department, Lisbon Fire Department, and Mount Vernon Police Department was involved in the emergency response.

