Trump honors legendary Iowa wrestler Gable at White House

President Donald Trump congratulates Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa...
President Donald Trump congratulates Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable after awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump presented the nation’s highest civilian honor to Dan Gable, a renowned wrestler and coach from Iowa who won a gold medal at the 1972 Summer Olympics.

Trump called Gable “the greatest wrestler, probably ever.” Gable is one of several sports figures to be presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom during Trump’s time in office.

Gable was a champion wrestler at Iowa State University, compiling a 117-1 record and winning two NCAA titles.

Gable would go on to an incredibly successful coaching career at the University of Iowa, where his teams won 15 NCAA titles.

