Trump honors legendary Iowa wrestler Gable at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump presented the nation’s highest civilian honor to Dan Gable, a renowned wrestler and coach from Iowa who won a gold medal at the 1972 Summer Olympics.

Trump called Gable “the greatest wrestler, probably ever.” Gable is one of several sports figures to be presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom during Trump’s time in office.

Gable was a champion wrestler at Iowa State University, compiling a 117-1 record and winning two NCAA titles.

Gable would go on to an incredibly successful coaching career at the University of Iowa, where his teams won 15 NCAA titles.

