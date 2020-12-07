Advertisement

Seven people test positive for COVID-19 in Iowa Athletics during last week

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Last week’s set of testing for the novel coronavirus in the University of Iowa’s athletic program revealed a handful of new cases among hundreds of negative results, officials said.

The Hawkeye athletics program said that seven people among coaches, staff, or athletes tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of November 30 through December 6. 594 tests came back negative during the same time period. Since the school began widespread testing in the athletics department as activities resumed in late May, there have been 330 positive tests and 10,826 negative test results.

The people who tested positive will be required to undergo isolation procedures, and department staff will conduct contact tracing to identify any potential exposures.

