Mount Trashmore trails to open for two days due to warm weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An iconic piece of the landscape of Cedar Rapids will be accessible to the public for a special out-of-season stretch due to some favorable weather, officials said on Monday.

The Mount Trashmore Trails and Overlook will be opened to the public on Wednesday, December 9, and Thursday, December 10, according to the Linn County Solid Waste Agency. The facility will be open between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day.

The Stumptown Trail at the facility will not be open, due to damage it sustained during the August derecho. The reception building has been repaired since the derecho, where visitors will be required to check-in and sign a waiver to gain access to the site. Masks will be required inside the building.

More information is available on the agency’s website.

