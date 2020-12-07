Momma, 16-year resident otter of National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, dies

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the oldest residents of a northeast Iowa aquarium has died, according to officials.

Momma, a North American river otter that was originally brought to the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in the fall of 2004, has died. Officials at the aquarium estimated her age at around 19 years old.

“Every loss within our living collection is significant, and none of them are easy,” Abby Urban, the curator of living collections, said. “This loss feels particularly hard when we recognize the number of guests who were able to view and engage with her over the last 16 years at the aquarium.”

The staff named the otter Momma upon her arrival since she was pregnant with three female pups. She was described as “spirited and feisty” until the time of her passing by officials.

