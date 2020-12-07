Man charged with attempted murder in shooting near Iowa Statehouse

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Court documents show a 25-year-old St. Charles man is charged with attempted murder in a shooting that happened Sunday near the Iowa Statehouse.

According to court documents, Michael Ryan McKinney is charged with attempted murder in the case. Court documents allege he intentionally fired a handgun at a woman riding inside a vehicle traveling through the parking lot of the Lucas State Office Building.

The unnamed woman was shot in the leg and was transported to a local hospital. She did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

Court documents show McKinney admitted to being responsible for the shooting and turned his firearm over to law enforcement.

McKinney appeared in court Monday morning and a cash bond was set at $500,000. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

McKinney is currently being held in the Polk County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 17.

A pro-Trump rally was being held nearby, but authorities have not confirmed a connection between the incident and the rally.

A witness told KCCI that a group of women were confronting rallygoers. He said the women backed into his car and someone fired a shot.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Iowa State Patrol in the investigation.

See the story on KCCI's website.

