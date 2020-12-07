Linn-Mar students to return to district-wide hybrid learning model

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Another Linn County school district plans to send their students back to part-time in-person instruction, according to officials.

The Linn-Mar Community School District announced on Monday, in a letter to parents, that the district would resume its hybrid learning model for students on Monday, December 14. The model will start with a “B” day in its learning plan. The district cited improving positivity rates in the Linn County area as the reasoning to go back to some in-person learning.

The district’s board plans to meet on the same day to discuss the plan for learning following its academic break that begins on December 23.

Read the full letter to parents below:

“Linn-Mar Families,

The Linn County COVID numbers have declined the last two weeks and our staffing numbers are much better than they were before Thanksgiving. As a result, We plan to return to district-wide hybrid learning Monday, December 14th through December 22nd. Monday, December 14th will be a “B” day across the district.

Also on Monday, December 14th, the school board will meet to discuss our plans for after the holiday break. Following the board meeting, we will communicate our decision to families and staff to help everyone plan accordingly. As always, we will continue to monitor our community COVID numbers and staff numbers over the course of the next week to help make this decision.Important notes:

Starting Monday, December 14th, breakfast and lunch will be served at the regular hours at all learning centers. Grab and Go Lunches for online-only students will return to Linn Grove, Novak, and Westfield elementary schools.

All High School sports and activities will resume on December 14th.·

Please contact your school nurse of any household COVID cases prior to returning on Dec. 14th

We appreciate your cooperation as we continue to work together to help keep everyone safe during this pandemic. If you have any questions, please reach out to us at info@linnmar.k12.ia.us

Take care and stay healthy,

Shannon Bisgard, Linn-Mar Superintendent”

