Iowa doctors still expecting COVID-19 surge following Thanksgiving

Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Doctors and health experts across Iowa are waiting to see how much COVID-19 numbers will increase following Thanksgiving.

Over the holiday, airports across the country saw the busiest days since the pandemic began.

The state is still going through the final phase of the most recent surge in November. During that surge, there were more than 60 COVID-19 related deaths three days in a row. Experts think the Thanksgiving fallout could add on to those numbers.

The President of Iowa Medical Society says the number of deaths and hospitalizations we have now are already too high.

”But that would be the concern is if we do see a rise related to the Thanksgiving holiday, that the pressure on our hospital systems around the Christmas holiday around the holiday season is going to be a concern.”

He says it will take a while to get enough people vaccinated to actually make an impact.

He said it’s best to continue social distancing, wear a mask and washing hands.

