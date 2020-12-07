Advertisement

Iowa City Police serve warrants in connection with recent shootings

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN Online)
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office served warrants at three different residences at approximately 9:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 3rd, as part of their investigation into recent shootings.

According to authorities, because of the high-risk nature of warrants involving weapons, the Iowa City Metro Response Team and Johnson County Special Emergency Response Team served three warrants at the following locations:

  • 1316 Dover Street
  • 219 S. Riverside Drive
  • 2021 Taylor Drive

Officials say the warrants were served without incident and the investigation active and ongoing.

No further information regarding potential criminal charges or items seized have been released at this time.

Authorities did not specify which recent shootings the warrants were related to, but there have been several shootings in Iowa City within the past three weeks.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Public Domain Pictures / MGN)
3 killed, including infant, in early morning Polk County wrong-way crash
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
62 more people reported to have died from COVID-19 in Iowa
Former Iowa reporter donates $3 million estate to local causes
Unsolved: Eights years ago today, the bodies of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins were discovered

Latest News

Ely community raising money for fire department to buy life-saving medical device
Ely community raising money for fire department to buy life-saving medical device
The exterior of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)
Anamosa inmate with COVID-19 dies at UIHC
Cedar Rapids annual holiday tree lighting held virtually
Cedar Rapids holds annual holiday tree lighting virtually Saturday night
Retiring Iowa City firefighter celebrated on Saturday
Retiring Iowa City firefighter celebrated on Saturday