Iowa City Police serve warrants in connection with recent shootings

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office served warrants at three different residences at approximately 9:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 3rd, as part of their investigation into recent shootings.

According to authorities, because of the high-risk nature of warrants involving weapons, the Iowa City Metro Response Team and Johnson County Special Emergency Response Team served three warrants at the following locations:

1316 Dover Street

219 S. Riverside Drive

2021 Taylor Drive

Officials say the warrants were served without incident and the investigation active and ongoing.

No further information regarding potential criminal charges or items seized have been released at this time.

Authorities did not specify which recent shootings the warrants were related to, but there have been several shootings in Iowa City within the past three weeks.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.