Iowa Attorney General: Watch for ‘COVID surcharges’

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is warning consumers to watch for unexpected charges popping up on their credit card statements and other bills due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Miller said a side effect of the pandemic is more businesses are charging more fees, in some cases referring to them as “COVID surcharges.”

In a news release, he said restaurants, salons, medical offices, long-term care facilities, and others, are charging these additional fees to offset the cost of personal protective equipment, increased cleaning or other pandemic-related costs.

“We understand that small businesses may face increased costs in dealing with COVID, and we realize that consumers may feel nickel and dimed,” Miller said. “We urge merchants to be fair when passing along expenses, and to let consumers know what the total cost will be before they make a purchase.”

Miller said businesses should clearly disclose all surcharges to customers before they make a purchase, or they could be in violation of the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act. And notifying a customer of a surcharge without disclosing the detailed costs is not adequate.

In particular, Miller said consumers should be wary of surcharges in excess of 1-1.5 percent, because that’s the usual rate merchants pay to accept a credit card.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division is accepting complaints if a consumer believes a fee is unfair or hidden. To file a complaint, click here, or call 515-281-5926 (in Des Moines area) or 888-777-4590 (outside the metro area).

