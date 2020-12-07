Hawkeyes men’s basketball remains #3 in new AP rankings

Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop the AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll after their hotly anticipated game in Indianapolis was called off about 90 minutes before tipoff last week because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs program.

Gonzaga received 54 of 61 first-place votes from a national media panel while the Bears had the other seven.

Iowa remained third after Luka Garza continued to power the Hawkeyes to an easy victory, Michigan State climbed four spots to No. 4 and Kansas jumped two spots to round out the top 5.

The Hawkeyes face their first test against another ranked team this season when #16 North Carolina visits Iowa City as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, and will be televised on ESPN.

