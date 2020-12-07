Hawkeye Community College modifies spring 2021 semester

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye Community College is pushing back the start date for its spring 2021 semester to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release, the college said its spring semester classes will begin on January 19, 2021. That’s a week later than originally planned.

The college will not hold a spring break, but the semester will end as scheduled on May 12, 2021.

Additionally, lecture-based classes will start virtually for the first eight weeks, through March 19, 2021.

However, labs and career and technical programs will be held in-person, and continuing education, short-term training and business training programs will run as scheduled.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.