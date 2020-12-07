Advertisement

Dubuque Health Department looking for dog that bit a 7-year-old

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Health Services Department is asking for information about a dog that bit a seven-year-old child on Sunday.

In a news release, officials said the incident happened at around 4 p.m. in the 900 block of Thomas Place when the dog was running loose and bit the child.

The dog is reportedly tall with light brown and white short hair, weighing more than 60 pounds, and is an unknown mixed breed.

The health department said it is trying to find the dog so it can verify the dog’s health and vaccination history.

Anyone with information can contact the Health Services Department at 589-4185 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or the Law Enforcement Center at 589-4415 after hours or on the weekend.

