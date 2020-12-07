Advertisement

Dan Gable to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom Monday

By KCRG Staff
Dec. 7, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wrestling legend and Iowa native Dan Gable will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

President Trump announced Gable as a recipient of the award in October. The award is considered the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Gable received a letter from the President stating he is the first wrestler to receive the medal.

The ceremony begins at the White House at 10:30 a.m.

