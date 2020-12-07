Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Iowa, state reports additional 35 deaths

(Daniel Cole | AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 913 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa.

The state also reported an additional 35 more COVID-19 related deaths have been added to the state’s totals over the last 24 hours. That makes the total number of Iowans who have died from the virus 2,717.

Hospitalizations continue to decline in the state, with the state reporting the fewest hospitalizations in about a month. Data from the state’s website shows a total of 898 Iowans are in the hospital with the virus. Of those hospitalized, 94 were admitted in the last 24 hours. That’s also the lowest number of new hospital admissions in about a month. There are 200 Iowans in the ICU with the virus, and 120 are on ventilators.

IDPH also reported a total of 160,835 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 244,844 positive COVID-19 tests have been reported since the pandemic began. An additional 2,392 tests were reported by state over the last 24 hours. The state only releases the number of individuals who tested positive or negative for the first time, not the total number of tests including people who have tested more than once. According to the data the state makes available, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 38.2 percent.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porvair Filtration, a business based in Caribou, have been producing components for ventilators...
Over 300 people reported to have died from COVID-19 in Iowa during past week
Shots fired at FHP trooper's patrol car
Cedar Rapids Police respond to shots-fired call on Northeast side on Saturday night
Unsolved: Eights years ago today, the bodies of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins were discovered
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Items stolen from the Sleep in Heavenly Peace shed in Jones County.
‘A punch in the gut’: Eastern Iowa organizations report thefts in last several days

Latest News

Lincoln Police say a man accidentally shot and killed himself while recording a video
Dubuque Health Department looking for dog that bit a 7-year-old
Des Moines police seeking help ID’ing pedestrian killed
Iowa Attorney General: Watch for ‘COVID surcharges’
Local bowling alley operators left “frustrated” with Gov. Reynolds’ mitigations
Local bowling alley operators left “frustrated” with Gov. Reynolds’ mitigations