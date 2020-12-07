COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Iowa, state reports additional 35 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 913 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa.

The state also reported an additional 35 more COVID-19 related deaths have been added to the state’s totals over the last 24 hours. That makes the total number of Iowans who have died from the virus 2,717.

Hospitalizations continue to decline in the state, with the state reporting the fewest hospitalizations in about a month. Data from the state’s website shows a total of 898 Iowans are in the hospital with the virus. Of those hospitalized, 94 were admitted in the last 24 hours. That’s also the lowest number of new hospital admissions in about a month. There are 200 Iowans in the ICU with the virus, and 120 are on ventilators.

IDPH also reported a total of 160,835 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 244,844 positive COVID-19 tests have been reported since the pandemic began. An additional 2,392 tests were reported by state over the last 24 hours. The state only releases the number of individuals who tested positive or negative for the first time, not the total number of tests including people who have tested more than once. According to the data the state makes available, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 38.2 percent.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.