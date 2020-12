CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the most part, a cloudy sky remains in place through Tuesday. A southerly flow of air develops bringing some mild weather into the region. In fact, Wednesday is the bright spot of the week, not only with sunshine but with high temperatures in the 50s. Active weather begins on Friday, lasting into next week. Have a good night!

