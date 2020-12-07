Advertisement

Clouds and cooler temps today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on cloudy sky today. Highs will be confined to the 30s in all areas due to the clouds and overall very light wind. These clouds will hold on tonight and into much of tomorrow, though no precipitation is expected out of any of them. Warmer temperatures in the 50s are likely on Wednesday and possibly Thursday as well. By Friday, our next system approaches the area from the southwest and at this point, continues to look like mostly a rainfall situation. As cold air pushes in Saturday, there could feasibly be a few snow showers flying around and we’ll assess the potential of any accumulation as that system gets closer. Right now, it seems very low impact from a snow standpoint. Just beyond, temperatures are down around seasonal normals for December with highs into the 30s.

