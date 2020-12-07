City of Robins hosts Christmas tree lighting

ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Robins hosted its town square Christmas tree lighting Sunday night.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were not out interacting with people this year due to the pandemic. However, they did ride in on a firetruck, but did not go to the fire department afterward as they traditionally do.

They still held the countdown to light the tree. As the tree was lit, people were in their cars and some honked their horns.

“We had this opportunity to share our event here in Robins,” said President of Robins Civic Club Randy Fouts. “A lot of surrounding communities had similar events but some were done of course virtually, and we felt this outdoor activity would be a great, would be safe and would be an enjoyment for the community.”

The city of Robins has been doing this for at least 20 years.

