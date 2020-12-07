Advertisement

City of Robins hosts Christmas tree lighting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Robins hosted its town square Christmas tree lighting Sunday night.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were not out interacting with people this year due to the pandemic. However, they did ride in on a firetruck, but did not go to the fire department afterward as they traditionally do.

They still held the countdown to light the tree. As the tree was lit, people were in their cars and some honked their horns.

“We had this opportunity to share our event here in Robins,” said President of Robins Civic Club Randy Fouts. “A lot of surrounding communities had similar events but some were done of course virtually, and we felt this outdoor activity would be a great, would be safe and would be an enjoyment for the community.”

The city of Robins has been doing this for at least 20 years.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porvair Filtration, a business based in Caribou, have been producing components for ventilators...
Over 300 people reported to have died from COVID-19 in Iowa during past week
Unsolved: Eights years ago today, the bodies of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins were discovered
Shots fired at FHP trooper's patrol car
Cedar Rapids Police respond to shots-fired call on Northeast side on Saturday night
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him

Latest News

The city of Robins hosted its town square Christmas tree lighting Sunday night.
Robins hosts Christmas tree lighting
The Iowa Department of Corrections reported an inmate died likely due to covid-19 complications.
Anamosa State Penitentiary reports inmate death, likely due to COVID-19
8-year-old battling cancer gets big show of support from community
8-year-old battling cancer gets big show of support from community
8-year-old battling cancer gets big show of support from community
8-year-old battling cancer gets big show of support from community