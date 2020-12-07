Advertisement

Cedar Rapids and Dubuque schools returning to hybrid learning

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District will return to its hybrid learning plan Monday in phases after being totally virtual since late November.

Elementary schools and students at Polk, Metro High School and Harding, Roosevelt and Wilson Middle Schools will return to the classroom.

On Wednesday, students in buildings closed because of derecho damage will go back. That’s Jefferson and Washington High Schools and Franklin and McKinley Middle Schools.

Next week, students at Taft Middle School, which also took on damage, will return. The district also allowed all sports and activities to go on over the weekend.

Kennedy High School won’t return until mid-January, five months after the storm damaged much of the buildings.

Dubuque Community Schools are also set to return to their hybrid learning plan Monday after moving online last week in anticipation of a spike in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving.

The Dubuque Community School District applied for a waiver from the Iowa Department of Education to make the transition.

