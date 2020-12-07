Advertisement

Anamosa prison employee allegedly punched in face on Sunday

The exterior of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A worker at an eastern Iowa correctional facility was injured during an altercation with an inmate over the weekend, according to officials.

At around 2:51 p.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Corrections said that a correctional officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary was struck in the face by an inmate using a closed fist. The inmate was able to be talked down by other workers, ending the altercation.

The employee was taken to a local hospital and treated, but returned to work later that night.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

