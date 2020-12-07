Advertisement

Anamosa inmate with COVID-19 dies at UIHC

The exterior of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate with COVID-19 died has died at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Larry Donell Whaley, 64, was pronounced dead at approximately 5:07 A.M. on Saturday, December 5th.

In addition to COVID, officials say Whaley had other preexisting medical conditions and was taken to the hospital several days earlier for more advanced care as his condition began to worsen.

Whaley was serving a 50-year sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder for the December 2016 death of 19-year-old Samantha Teeter in Mason City. Teeter died from a bullet wound after Whaley fired a gun through his apartment door.

Whaley claimed two people he knew had tried breaking into his apartment the previous week, felt threatened, and that Teeter’s death was an accident.

