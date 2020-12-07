8-year-old battling cancer gets big show of support from community

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -8-year-old Gracelyn Springer loves to be active...playing with her little brother, her parents, and dancing. But now, she’s getting ready for a difficult fight. Her mom, Kelsey Springer, and Kelsey’s partner Mary Tope, say they first started seeing signs something was wrong in September. After tests, they learned she had a tumor that grew towards her brain, which led to surgery.

“She had a craniotomy on Monday the 16th, she has a nice little incision from it, where they got the tumor out,” says Kelsey. More tests showed Gracelyn has Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of aggressive cancer that happens in only 1% of childhood cancers. On Monday, she starts 30 weeks of chemotherapy at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. “Her recovery from surgery has been amazing. She’s been dancing, and singing and playing,” says Tope.

Gracelyn had to get her head shaved before surgery, and earlier this week, Tope’s coworkers at the Linn County Sheriff’s Department came by their house with a matching surprise. “They all went to the barbershop and got the same haircut as Gracelyn, and came down our street in a line, like a little parade of police cars. They even brought the bearcat, and she got to go in that,” says Kelsey. She says says she’s been extremely grateful for the outpouring of support coming from family, friends, and even total strangers. And as their family heads into the long process of chemotherapy, radiation, and recovery, Kelsey says it’s a big help to not feel alone helping Gracelyn win her battle.

A GoFundMe for Gracelyn and her family, with updates on her battle, can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.