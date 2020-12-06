University of Iowa search committee looking to name new president by April

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The search committee for the next University of Iowa president says it would like to name a new president by April 30th.

The committee outlined what it’s calling an aggressive schedule today to find the 21st president. The committee is currently compiling a pool of potential candidates and say the idea is not to rush the search.

The job description will be posted on January 14th with hopes of having finalists attend virtual listening sessions April 23rd through 29th.

Current University President Bruce Harreld announced on October 1st that he would retire before his contract ends in 2023. But he said he would stay in the role until the committee found his successor.

Harreld has been the University’s president since 2015. There was some controversy over his hiring because he had a business background and no experience in higher education.

The university has contracted AGB Search, based in Washington D.C., for $90,000 dollars plus expenses in the search for the next president.

In turn, University of Iowa paid a firm $300,000 in the search for Harreld.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.