Advertisement

University of Iowa search committee looking to name new president by April

Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The search committee for the next University of Iowa president says it would like to name a new president by April 30th.

The committee outlined what it’s calling an aggressive schedule today to find the 21st president. The committee is currently compiling a pool of potential candidates and say the idea is not to rush the search.

The job description will be posted on January 14th with hopes of having finalists attend virtual listening sessions April 23rd through 29th.

Current University President Bruce Harreld announced on October 1st that he would retire before his contract ends in 2023. But he said he would stay in the role until the committee found his successor.

Harreld has been the University’s president since 2015. There was some controversy over his hiring because he had a business background and no experience in higher education.

The university has contracted AGB Search, based in Washington D.C., for $90,000 dollars plus expenses in the search for the next president.

In turn, University of Iowa paid a firm $300,000 in the search for Harreld.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police have released images of a man they call a suspect in 7 different robberies...
Cedar Rapids police release images of suspect in 7 robberies
(Public Domain Pictures / MGN)
3 killed, including infant, in early morning Polk County wrong-way crash
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Christopher Daniel Taylor, 38, and Courtney Marea Smith, 30, were arrested on Thursday...
Two arrested after high-speed chase and attempted carjackings near Lindale Mall
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
State reports additional 84 COVID-19 deaths in Iowa

Latest News

Former Iowa reporter donates $3 million estate to local causes
Marion kicks off annual Christmas in the Park Celebration
Marion kicks off annual Christmas in The Park Celebration
Indian Creek Nature Center annual Nature's Noel holiday fundraiser going online
Indian Creek Nature Center’s annual Nature’s Noel holiday fundraiser going online
Local McDonald's owner Kevin O'Brien donated 25,000 dollars to the Greater Cedar Rapids...
Local McDonald’s Owner gives $25,000 for Derecho recovery