Retiring Iowa City firefighter celebrated on Saturday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A recently retired Iowa City firefighter was celebrated on Saturday morning.

Darrall Brick served as an Iowa City firefighter for 30 years. To kick off his retirement, his brother, Garry, drove him to his home in West Branch in an Iowa City fire engine that made a trip through downtown Iowa City.

Both brothers both served in the the West Branch Fire Department as well. To pay tribute all West Branch fire trucks lined Darrall’s route home.

