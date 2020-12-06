Over 300 people reported to have died from COVID-19 in Iowa during past week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has reported the same number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the last 7 days as the first 66 days of the spread of the virus in the state, according to state data.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 1,869 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the same time on Saturday morning, putting the state’s total at 243,931 since the start of the pandemic. A total of 158,994 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 1,966 people.

An additional 17 people were added to the state’s total of those who have died from COVID-19, which now stands at 2,682. The seven-day rolling total of deaths from the disease on Sunday was 307 people, which is the highest that statistic has been so far. The rolling total surpassed 200 for the first time on November 22. 66 days passed from the first positive case of COVID-19 in Iowa to when the state recorded 306 deaths on May 13.

The total number of people hospitalized due to the disease continues to decrease, with 918 patients in Iowa hospitals or a net decrease of 42 in the last 24 hours. 195 are in intensive care units, a net decrease of nine. The sickest COVID-19 patients increased in number slightly, however, with 122 patients requiring the use of a ventilator or a net increase of five.

An additional 5,408 people had test results reported by public and private labs over the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 34.6%, with only two days since November 1 showing a lower positivity rate. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that the state only releases the number of individuals who tested positive or negative for the first time, not the total number of tests including people who have tested more than once.

A total of 1,248,999 people in Iowa have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

