Marion kicks off annual Christmas in The Park Celebration

Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Marion kicked off their annual Christmas in the Park Celebration on Friday night.

This year’s theme is “Home for the Holidays.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus were seen riding through the city along with members of the Marion Fire Department.

The City also lit its Peace Tree as part of the kick-off.

The Christmas in the Park Celebration will be running events throughout the month of December.

