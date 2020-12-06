Advertisement

Making baked goods healthier while keeping that great taste

By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
Published: Dec. 6, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Have your cake and eat it, too!

Believe it or not, there is a balance of healthy and tasty when it comes to baked goods. The key is to make small changes one at a time until you find the perfect balance.

Whole wheat flour for white flour

This substitution can increase the nutritional benefits in almost any baked good. Whole wheat flour includes the outer shell of the grain, which provides extra fiber to aid digestion and can lower the risk of diabetes and heart disease. Using half whole wheat flour is enough to boost health benefits without significantly changing the texture.

Unsweetened applesauce for oil or butter

Applesauce moistens while keeping the calories from fat at a minimum. This substitution works well in any sweet bread (like banana or zucchini), muffins, even with pre-boxed mixes!

Rolled oats for breadcrumbs

While breadcrumbs can pack extra sodium, using rolled oats seasoned with herbs is a great way to sneak another whole grain into any meal.

Two egg whites for one whole egg

Egg yolks are calorie-heavy, thanks to their rich fat content. To cut calories, use two egg whites in place of one whole egg. If you’re making a recipe that requires more eggs, keep a few whole eggs. Egg yolks are rich in vitamins and minerals that the egg white lacks.

Greek yogurt for sour cream

Low-fat Greek yogurt has half the fat and calories of traditional sour cream, yet the taste and texture are virtually identical. Plus, nonfat Greek yogurt offers an extra dose of lean protein and immunity-boosting probiotics.

Tips to modify a recipe

  • Make the recipe as directed the first time
  • With baked goods, make 1 change at a time
  • Usually changing ¼ of the sugar or oil doesn’t result in a large difference.

