Iowa pulls away in third quarter to beat Wisconsin

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa remained undefeated on the season after winning its Big Ten opener versus Wisconsin on Saturday, 85-78. Wisconsin erased a 14-point first-half deficit and tied the game 41-41 early in the third quarter, but the Hawkeyes slowly pulled away.

Four different players finished in double figures for Iowa with freshman Caitlin Clark leading the pack with 23 points. Monika Czinano finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Hawkeyes have won 23 consecutive games against the Badgers.

Iowa’s next game is a non-conference matchup against in-state rival Iowa State on Wednesday in Iowa City. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

