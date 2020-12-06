Advertisement

Suspect apprehended after Georgia campus goes on lockdown

Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been...
Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been seen on campus and is urging students and others there to seek shelter until further notice.(Source: Gray News/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kennesaw State University says normal operations can resume at its campuses Sunday, about an hour after the school outside of Atlanta told students on one of its campuses to hunker down because of an “armed intruder.”

The university said via Twitter that a “suspect has been apprehended and there is no threat to either KSU campus.”

The school said earlier that a suspect was seen near the Machinist Lodge on the Marietta campus at about 2:40 p.m. The campus is located in Marietta, about 20 miles (about 32 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Public Domain Pictures / MGN)
3 killed, including infant, in early morning Polk County wrong-way crash
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
62 more people reported to have died from COVID-19 in Iowa
Former Iowa reporter donates $3 million estate to local causes
Unsolved: Eights years ago today, the bodies of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins were discovered

Latest News

Story County organizations raise more than $170,000 for immigrant families during pandemic
Story County organizations raise more than $170,000 for immigrant families during pandemic
Cedar Rapids annual holiday tree lighting held virtually
Cedar Rapids holds annual holiday tree lighting virtually
Ely FD
Ely community raising money for fire department to buy life-saving medical device
Retiring Iowa City firefighter celebrated on Saturday
Retiring Iowa City firefighter celebrated on Saturday
Nonprofit in Waterloo partners with ten churches to feed people in need
Nonprofit in Waterloo partners with ten churches to feed people in need