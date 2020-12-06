Advertisement

Ely community raising money for fire department to buy life-saving medical device

By Phil Reed
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Ely Fire Department has struggled to raise money his year since their fundraisers were canceled because of the pandemic. Now, city leaders and the community are helping them out.

The fire department needs five thousand dollars to get an electronic device that measures baseline vitals faster. The mayor along with city council members donated a portion of their salaries to help out.

They asked people for help on Giving Tuesday. The community donating around 2-thousand dollars in less than a week. Ely’s mayor says he touched by the community support

“Ely’s a great community,” said Mayor Eldy Miller. “They really support their services, they really support their fire department. I’m just overwhelmed by how quickly they respond.”

The fire department is still about $800 dollars short from being able to buy the device. Click here for details on how to donate.

