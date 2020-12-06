Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police respond to shots-fired call on Northeast side on Saturday night

Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police responded to a shots-fired call on the city’s Northeast side on Saturday night.

Police say they got the call around 7:00 P.M. near 1500 1st Avenue NE.

Officials say a vehicle was struck by one round, breaking out the window. No injuries or other property damage has been reported at this time.

Police say no arrests have been made and have no information on any potential suspects.

