Cedar Rapids parks cleanup efforts underway

Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Derecho cleanup is moving into city parks.

A group of volunteers worked at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon, raking up debris and getting it to the curb so trucks could pick it up.

Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation says it’s important to get it cleaned up now, so the parks can be open as usual for spring.

“It’s been a long fall,” said Ann Cejka, Program Coordinator at Ushers Ferry. “So it’s really rewarding to get out here and see the mess finally going away and our parks finally coming back a little bit that we can function and move and be able to program and have events again. And people can enjoy them again. "

Anyone interested in volunteering to help clean city parks should visit the Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Facebook page for times.

