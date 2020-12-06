Advertisement

Cedar Rapids holds annual holiday tree lighting virtually Saturday night

Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids held it’s annual holiday tree lighting virtually on Saturday night.

The City broadcast the event live on Facebook from Greene Square.

The event featured Mrs. Claus reading The Night Before Christmas and the City kept its tradition of a local family donating the tree. This year it was the Thompson family.

The city says it’s aware that, with the derecho, the City is sensitive to tree loss, but says the trees removed are usually because they have overgrown the space.

