A touch cooler to end the weekend

By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect conditions on Sunday that are a lot like Saturday, with temperatures a little bit cooler in the wake of a weak disturbance that moved through overnight.

Partly to sometimes mostly cloudy skies and some light northwesterly breezes can be expected during the day with highs near or on either side of 40. A little more sun on Monday may be found, otherwise expect conditions that are nearly the same as Sunday as our streak of decent early December weather continues.

Things will actually improve from there as a warmup occurs midweek with highs near or above 50 by Wednesday.

A rain or snow chance exists Friday into Saturday, but uncertainty exists regarding the exact evolution of that storm system. The strength and track of the storm will play into whether precipitation exists, and, if it does, what kind of precipitation occurs. Stay tuned.

Colder temperatures move in behind that system for the end of the weekend into early next week.

