A few more quiet, mild days ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for a quiet and calm start to the work week with more active weather returning by next weekend.

Overnight tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and light northwest winds. Through Monday, cloud cover will decrease through the day, becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs top out near 40.

We’ll warm things up beginning Tuesday as highs reach back into the mid-40s. Then for Wednesday and Thursday, highs climb into the upper 40s and low 50s with more sunshine overhead.

This warm-up will be short-lived with more seasonal temperatures and chances for rain and some snow possible to end the week.

