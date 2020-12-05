Advertisement

Williamsburg shoppers virtually travel through window displays

Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Customers who do some of their Christmas shopping at Outlet Williamsburg this year are going to see beautifully decorated windows.

All of the store front windows are designed with iconic locations in London, Paris and the Alps - like Big Ben or the the Effiel Tower. It’s called the “Window Wonderland Getaway.” The Outlet’s officials want people to take pictures in front of the different scenes and submit them for a chance to win a shopping spree, gift cards or event a trip to London, Paris or a “mystery” Alpine location.

“It’s fun and just a way to tell people that there is something to look forward to,” Kristie Wetjen, Outlets Willimasburg general manager, said.

To enter your picture into the contest, click here.

The window displays will be up until March.

