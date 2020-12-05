Advertisement

Weekend starts off with little to no wind

By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our quiet and relatively pleasant conditions will continue through the weekend.

A big headline, compared to last weekend, is the very light winds we can expect for most of the time, especially Saturday into Saturday night. They may pick up to 5 to 10 mph on Sunday, but still much less than a week ago at the same time. Temperatures reach the low 40s on Saturday, upper 30s to low 40s on Sunday.

A very slight chance for a flurry exists tonight, particularly north of Highway 30, but the weak disturbance that will be moving through will have little moisture to work with.

Otherwise, temperatures warm toward midweek, with some low 50s once again possible for some by Wednesday.

The next chance for rain and snow returns by next weekend, but a lot of uncertainty exists regarding the evolution of that system. So, stay tuned.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police have released images of a man they call a suspect in 7 different robberies...
Cedar Rapids police release images of suspect in 7 robberies
Christopher Daniel Taylor, 38, and Courtney Marea Smith, 30, were arrested on Thursday...
Two arrested after high-speed chase and attempted carjackings near Lindale Mall
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
State reports additional 84 COVID-19 deaths in Iowa
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified

Latest News

Decent conditions expected on Saturday.
First Alert Forecast
Saturday starts the weekend off with highs in the lower 40s and mostly sunny skies overhead.
Quiet and mild into the weekend
Saturday starts the weekend off with highs in the lower 40s and mostly sunny skies overhead.
First Alert Forecast
Friday forecast
Above average temperatures & sunny today