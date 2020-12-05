Weekend starts off with little to no wind

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our quiet and relatively pleasant conditions will continue through the weekend.

A big headline, compared to last weekend, is the very light winds we can expect for most of the time, especially Saturday into Saturday night. They may pick up to 5 to 10 mph on Sunday, but still much less than a week ago at the same time. Temperatures reach the low 40s on Saturday, upper 30s to low 40s on Sunday.

A very slight chance for a flurry exists tonight, particularly north of Highway 30, but the weak disturbance that will be moving through will have little moisture to work with.

Otherwise, temperatures warm toward midweek, with some low 50s once again possible for some by Wednesday.

The next chance for rain and snow returns by next weekend, but a lot of uncertainty exists regarding the evolution of that system. So, stay tuned.

