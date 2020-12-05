Advertisement

Web Extra: Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson’s full press conference call on Friday, December 5, 2020

Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa 1st District Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson held a conference call with members of the Iowa press on Friday, December 5, 2020.

Hinson spoke from Washington D.C. as she was about to fly back to Iowa after her second week of orientation.

She also announced staffers and answered questions on President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to ask Americans to wear a mask for 100 days, balancing the budget, unemployment benefits and a new stimulus package, when she plans on recognizing Biden as President-elect, changes to election laws, the Federal Government’s role in elections, struggling hospitals and a possible relief bill for hospitals.

Watch the video above to hear the full press conference.

See the video below for a previous one-on-one interview Hinson gave with KCRG-TV9 in November.

