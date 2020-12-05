UNI rolls past St. Ambrose, but A.J. Green out indefinitely with injury

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Northern Iowa played its first home game of the season defeating St. Ambrose, 98-53. Ten different players scored a basket for the Panthers with Trae Berhow leading all scorers with 19 points.

The win was the Panthers’ first of the season, but now they could be without out their top scorer, A.J. Green, who’s dealing with a hip injury. The team announced in a press release early on Friday afternoon that Green will continue to be evaluated.

Northern Iowa travels to Richmond on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.