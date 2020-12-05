Advertisement

UNI rolls past St. Ambrose, but A.J. Green out indefinitely with injury

By Josh Christensen
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Northern Iowa played its first home game of the season defeating St. Ambrose, 98-53. Ten different players scored a basket for the Panthers with Trae Berhow leading all scorers with 19 points.

The win was the Panthers’ first of the season, but now they could be without out their top scorer, A.J. Green, who’s dealing with a hip injury. The team announced in a press release early on Friday afternoon that Green will continue to be evaluated.

Northern Iowa travels to Richmond on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Daniel Taylor, 38, and Courtney Marea Smith, 30, were arrested on Thursday...
Two arrested after high-speed chase and attempted carjackings near Lindale Mall
Vy Nhat Dinh, 20, is accused of threatening to go to the police and report she was sexually...
University of Iowa student charged with extortion
Cedar Rapids Police have released images of a man they call a suspect in 7 different robberies...
Cedar Rapids police release images of suspect in 7 robberies
70 more Iowans died of COVID-19, a new record for single-day deaths
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified

Latest News

CCA takes down Solon
CCA takes down Solon 63-44 in season-opener
North Linn Dominates Marquette Catholic
North Linn boys & girls dominate Marquette Catholic in home-opener
UNI rolls past St. Ambrose in home opener
UNI rolls past St. Ambrose in home opener
CCA tops Solon 63-44