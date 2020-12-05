Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
No, they’re not UFOs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 received several phone calls and messages on Friday evening from viewers saying they were seeing a long rows of lights in the sky off to the west off our viewing area.
The good news: they’re not UFOs!
After a brief investigation, we’ve determined the lights are actually part of Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project.
For a a more detailed introduction to Starlink, click here. And for more information on when and where you can see Starlink, click here.
In the meantime, check out some photos below sent to us from viewers:
Courtesy of Nicholas John
Courtesy of Devon Welty
Courtesy of Zoe Erdman
Courtesy of Zoe Erdman
Courtesy of Nicholas John
Courtesy of Linette Kramer
Courtesy of Angela Osterkamp
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.