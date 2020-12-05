Advertisement

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night

No, they’re not UFOs
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 received several phone calls and messages on Friday evening from viewers saying they were seeing a long rows of lights in the sky off to the west off our viewing area.

The good news: they’re not UFOs!

After a brief investigation, we’ve determined the lights are actually part of Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project.

For a a more detailed introduction to Starlink, click here. And for more information on when and where you can see Starlink, click here.

In the meantime, check out some photos below sent to us from viewers:

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night(Nicholas John)

Courtesy of Nicholas John

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night(Devon Welty)

Courtesy of Devon Welty

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night.
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night.(Zoe Erdman)

Courtesy of Zoe Erdman

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night(Zoe Erdman)

Courtesy of Zoe Erdman

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night(Nicholas John)

Courtesy of Nicholas John

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night(Linette Kramer)

Courtesy of Linette Kramer

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night(Angela Osterkamp)

Courtesy of Angela Osterkamp

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Daniel Taylor, 38, and Courtney Marea Smith, 30, were arrested on Thursday...
Two arrested after high-speed chase and attempted carjackings near Lindale Mall
Vy Nhat Dinh, 20, is accused of threatening to go to the police and report she was sexually...
University of Iowa student charged with extortion
70 more Iowans died of COVID-19, a new record for single-day deaths
Cedar Rapids Police have released images of a man they call a suspect in 7 different robberies...
Cedar Rapids police release images of suspect in 7 robberies
COVID Vaccines at Great Plains Health
Gov. Reynolds: Covid-19 vaccines are expected around December 13 after Iowa’s deadliest day

Latest News

Outbreaks at Long Term Care Facilities decrease, but remain high
Outbreaks at Long Term Care Facilities decrease, but remain high
Be a Santa to a Senior
’Be a Santa to a Senior’ program hoping to bring holiday cheer to seniors in isolation
’Be a Santa to a Senior’ program hoping to bring holiday cheer to seniors in isolation
’Be a Santa to a Senior’ program hoping to bring holiday cheer to seniors in isolation
Restaurants use igloos for outdoor seating
Area restaurants use igloos to provide outdoor seating during the winter