CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 received several phone calls and messages on Friday evening from viewers saying they were seeing a long rows of lights in the sky off to the west off our viewing area.

The good news: they’re not UFOs!

After a brief investigation, we’ve determined the lights are actually part of Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project.

For a a more detailed introduction to Starlink, click here. And for more information on when and where you can see Starlink, click here.

In the meantime, check out some photos below sent to us from viewers:

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night (Nicholas John)

Courtesy of Nicholas John

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night (Devon Welty)

Courtesy of Devon Welty

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night. (Zoe Erdman)

Courtesy of Zoe Erdman

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night (Zoe Erdman)

Courtesy of Zoe Erdman

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night (Nicholas John)

Courtesy of Nicholas John

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night (Linette Kramer)

Courtesy of Linette Kramer

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night (Angela Osterkamp)

Courtesy of Angela Osterkamp

